Brokers Offer Predictions for Humanigen Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Humanigen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Humanigen’s FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HGEN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HGEN opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

