Brokers Offer Predictions for IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IQV. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

IQVIA stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 184.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.82. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $176.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

