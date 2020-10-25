Brokers Set Expectations for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINE opened at $15.46 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.