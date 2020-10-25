Brokers Set Expectations for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of MAN opened at $75.26 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after buying an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $24,133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 365.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 285,432 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,582,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.