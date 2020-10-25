Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 40.48. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

