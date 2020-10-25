Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Holdings Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $36,279,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Bunge by 64.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,807,000 after buying an additional 521,131 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at $18,143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 58.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after buying an additional 324,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bunge by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after buying an additional 256,032 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

