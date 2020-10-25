Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,473.81

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,473.81 and traded as high as $1,503.00. Burberry Group shares last traded at $1,488.00, with a volume of 1,238,992 shares trading hands.

BRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.47) to GBX 1,336 ($17.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,588.64 ($20.76).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,544.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,473.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37.

In related news, insider Sam Fischer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($16.53) per share, for a total transaction of £37,950 ($49,581.92). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,505.73 ($8,499.78).

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.