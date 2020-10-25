Bytom (BTM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.84 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Bytom has a market cap of $85.75 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00446000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,629,410,925 coins and its circulating supply is 1,382,125,994 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

