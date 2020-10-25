Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CRNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

