California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NYSE CWT opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of -0.02.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 425,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 167,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $528,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 690.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,138 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

