Canaccord Genuity Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$17.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

TSE K opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.48. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.1293373 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

