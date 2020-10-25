Canaccord Genuity Trims Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Target Price to $36.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered Hexcel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.43.

NYSE:HXL opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 254.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $975,000.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

