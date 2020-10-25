Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1105 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

