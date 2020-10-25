Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$137.18.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$137.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$149.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total value of C$314,215.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,022,194.20. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total value of C$560,504.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,827,661.02. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,480 shares of company stock worth $6,039,136.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

