Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$137.18.

TSE CNR opened at C$137.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Director Gordon D. Giffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.21, for a total value of C$1,382,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,812,163.91. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total value of C$560,504.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,827,661.02. Insiders sold a total of 43,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,136 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

