Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$144.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.18.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$137.98 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$126.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total value of C$314,215.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,022,194.20. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total value of C$560,504.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,827,661.02. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,480 shares of company stock worth $6,039,136.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

