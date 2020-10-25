Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

