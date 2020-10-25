Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $144.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.44.

NYSE:CNI opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,077,000 after acquiring an additional 235,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,162,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

