Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Given New C$451.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$439.00 to C$451.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$483.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$418.54.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$403.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$361.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$432.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

