Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$433.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$422.00 to C$433.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$438.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$418.54.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$432.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$403.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$361.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

