Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$485.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$450.00 to C$485.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$483.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$418.54.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$432.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$403.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$361.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

