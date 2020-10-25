Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$418.54.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$432.27. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$403.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$361.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

