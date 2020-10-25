Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.14

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $12.01. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 1,162 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canterbury Park stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Canterbury Park as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

