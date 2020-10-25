Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRDF. Maxim Group raised their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.34. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.