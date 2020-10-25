Carebit 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 59.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Carebit has traded up 202.7% against the dollar. Carebit has a total market cap of $32,528.89 and $56.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carebit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00030885 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002740 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003035 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 161,237,451 coins and its circulating supply is 156,844,371 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.