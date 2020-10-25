Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.78

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $158.78 and traded as high as $226.23. Cargojet shares last traded at $224.01, with a volume of 39,265 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on CJT shares. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.00.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$158.78.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.8330459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.