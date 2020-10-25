CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in CarMax by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,620 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in CarMax by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $90.95 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

