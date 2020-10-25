Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Macquarie cut Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.