Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CSV stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $443.87 million, a PE ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $52,225.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

