CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.61

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.61 and traded as low as $39.25. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61.

About CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

