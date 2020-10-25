Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $91.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 83.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

