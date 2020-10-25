CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.42 million and $581,449.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, RightBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034088 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.38 or 0.04493170 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00303372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

