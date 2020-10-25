Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) versus Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -89.50% -18.00% -13.83% Replimune Group N/A -31.09% -25.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $22.99 million 35.87 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -8.05 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -29.35

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cellectis and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 1 1 5 0 2.57 Replimune Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cellectis currently has a consensus price target of $34.83, suggesting a potential upside of 79.46%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $44.21, suggesting a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Cellectis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

