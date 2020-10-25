Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $357.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.57. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

