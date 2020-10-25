Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.94.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

