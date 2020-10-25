Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Centene by 57.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 308,576 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

