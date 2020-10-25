CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

CNP opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.