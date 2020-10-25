CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,009 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

CCI stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.47. 1,784,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,731. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.