CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,289 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.