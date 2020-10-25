CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 3,580 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 9.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

