CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.96. 1,796,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

