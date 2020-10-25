CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 775 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.61. 2,945,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

