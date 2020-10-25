CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of LHX traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.80. 1,132,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average of $180.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

