CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $271.88. 737,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,638. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

