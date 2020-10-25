CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

