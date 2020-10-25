CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 9,352.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $371,444.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 348,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,420.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,244.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,333 shares of company stock worth $13,266,476. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 7,972,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,746,982. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.