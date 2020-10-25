CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.70 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

