CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.90. 2,763,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

