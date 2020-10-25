CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $62.57. 5,864,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

