CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $13.58 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in AT&T by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 44,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Benin Management CORP grew its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 107,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,630,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,971,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.